Ghana: NIB Donates Food Items, Screens Awutu Camp Prison Inmates

The National Investment Bank (NIB), has donated assorted food items to the inmates and officers of the Awutu Camp Prison. The bank also provided free health screening and treatment to them.

Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Charles Wordey who led the NIB delegation said the screening and donation was part of the bank's corporate social responsibility initiative especially as NIB celebrates its 55th anniversary.

He added that the bank deemed it a great privilege to assist the Awutu Camp Prison, which had been deprived of basic health logistics at its infirmary.

He said it would be easier to reintegrate inmates into society if they were given the right health care. The medical team led by Dr. Humphrey Narh screened and treated the inmates of health conditions brought about as a result of the congestion in the prison.

Speaking during the presentation of food items the Chaplain of the Awutu Camp Prison, Rev. Roland Stilson expressed appreciation for the kind gesture. He said NIB's intervention was timely, considering that most of the inmates have been grappling with a range of medical conditions.

Consistent health screening at prison facilities he added, were crucial as it would help isolate inmates with infectious diseases. This he said would help avert possible health pandemic within the prison that could be fatal and tragic.