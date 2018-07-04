Cameroon: Car Manufacturing - Budding Factory Targets Central African Market

The Cameroonian industry manufacturing 70-sitter buses in Douala is already gaining grounds at the national level.

Local bus services still importing vehicles are evidently and perhaps inadvertently doing a disservice to the local economy as they ought to be promoting local geniuses contributing to industrialization and job creation in the country. These geniuses are none other than a group of young Cameroonians manufacturing buses in the port city of Douala.

The company, known as Sotrabus imports raw materials including wheels, metals, glue, pipes, glass, polyester and leather for the production of chairs, among others. They equally import the base frames of motor vehicles (chassis) and wheel axles.

Then their engineers conceive and produce various models of chairs, electrical and mechanical vehicle systems, frames, front and back faces of vehicles, roofs, doors and other parts which they later assemble together with the chassis and wheel axles and paint them to suit the needs of customers. They have already supplied buses to some local bus service companies such as Moghamo Express.

David Nchenouossi, one of the faces behind the company, told Cameroon Tribune that their target market is the entire Central African sub region, but regretted that they have shortage of staff because there are very few trained job seekers in the domain.

They equally have difficulties of importing raw material which often reach Cameroon behind schedule. Nchenouossi said they are however hopeful that government would, in the drive to promote industrialization, facilitate the importation process and help them achieve their goal of contributing to the emergence of Cameroon and Central Africa.

J'aime