4 July 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Aspiring MP Promises Free Wifi for Constituency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Aspiring Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Highfield East Constituency, Mike Taka Mashonganyika (Lovejoy Mutongwiza/263Chat.com)

Aspiring Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Highfield East, Mike Taka Mashonganyika has promised to install wireless internet connection (WIFI) points in his constituency as part of embracing technology and modernisation.

Speaking to 263Chat on the sidelines of a campaign rally in his constituency yesterday, Mashonganyika said for a long time, better internet services were being afforded to people in the affluent suburbs while those from the "ghetto' were left in the cold.

"As a person who grew up in this area, I know all the problems that these people go through. For a long time now, their problems have not been listened to. Noone has set down with them and hear them out.

"If you look at the issue of WIFI, it has been something that has benefited people in the Northern suburbs while this side people have to wrestle for the little signal that is sometimes available.

"So today, I'm installing 10 WIFI hotspots which I will personally pay for from today till forever," said Mashonganyika.

He noted that aspiring young people in the area have for long lacked financial capital to start their projects which has led to massive unemployment.

"If you ask these young people they will tell you that they lack the capital to start their business or to continue family businesses despite being in possession of title deeds. I know all these problems because I faced them when I was starting my own businesses. It is something that I'm willing to address once elected as an MP for this area," noted Mashonganyika whose campaigning theme is "Politics and Business" which he says complements President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra.

Zanu-PF Harare Province Youth League Secretary For Legal Affairs, Goldwin Mavesera, however, warned the aspiring MP that should he not own up to his promises, the youth league will advocate for his recall from parliament.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF's aspiring Councillor for Ward 24, Nicola Mutasa, lashed out at the poor service delivery at the hands of the in Highfield and promised to change the culture once elected.

Zimbabwe will go to polls on 30 July which will usher in a new government.

Zimbabwe

Two Suspects Freed - But Police Boss Insists Hunt for Bombers is Still On

THE ZRP has conceded that investigations into the mysterious Bulawayo bomb blast have not been completed despite the… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.