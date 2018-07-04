Zimbabwe's tobacco auction floors have rose to become reliable sources of income for fortune hunters who throng the sales floors to either sell their produce or lure farmers to buy various wares before they return to their remote residences.
However, a lot of controversial issues arise every year when it comes to tobacco auction season. Allegations of corruption by auctioning agents and many social issues emerge during this season. Here is a Street Dialogue captured by Lemuel Chekai and our video crew who visited various auction floors to talk to ordinary citizens.