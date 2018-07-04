Harare — A 25-year-old car dealer recently pocketed $200 000 from several individuals promising to import cars for them only to vanish with the cash, a city court heard.

Shaun Muteswa was arrested recently after being on the run for months.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa last Friday answering to 39 fraud counts.

Muteswa was released on $500 bail coupled with stringent reporting conditions which will see him reporting twice a week at Southerton Police Station.

The car dealer reportedly duped over 30 complainants after he misrepresented that he could easily secure cars for them from Japan.

Court heard unsuspecting victims made bank transfers into his account from 2017 to early this year and he went to squander the money on personal luxuries instead of purchasing the vehicles.

After the promised dates to deliver the cars lapsed, the complainants started pestering the accused, but he became evasive.

Upon noticing that pressure to deliver was mounting, Muteswa approached another car dealer and asked the latter if he could help to market and sell his vehicles.

He allegedly got three vehicles which he gave to some of the complainants. This has drawn sperate charges of theft of trust property.

Prosecutors say he failed to give all the complainants their vehicles and he went on to close all forms of communication prompting them to report the case.

He was arrested last week by the Vehicle Theft squad following months of investigations.