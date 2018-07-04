Malawi: North Dominate 2018 Malawi Science Fair At Kamuzu Academy

Three schools from the Northern Education Division (NED) are in the top five after a competitive national science fair at Kamuzu Academy from Sunday to Monday.

Ekwendeni Girls Secondary School are this year's champions with their project titled "Safer methods of washing hands after toilet" which was in the health category.

The runners up are Kaseye Girls Secondary School, also from NED, and the name of their project at this year's fair was "Recycling plastic wastes" in the environment and climate change category.

Dedza Secondary School came third with a project titled "Automatic Irrigation System" and they were competing in the technology and innovation category.

On position four was Lupaso Community Day Secondary School from the city of Mzuzu. Their project was "Brown Groundnuts Sweetest Sweet" and they were competing in the value addition category.

Atsikana Paulendo Private Secondary School finished fifth with their project titled "Making Chinkhuzi Fertilizer" in the environment and climate change category.

Marist Secondary School finished on position 6 but Rumphi Secondary School, Phwezi Girls Secondary School, Chibavi Community Day Secondary School and Katoto Secondary School, all from NED, occupied positions 7, 8, 9 and 10 respectively.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the fair, Maurice Tambala, a science teacher at Ekwendeni Girls Secondary School said it was pleasing for his school to be this year's overall winner.

"I am so glad that we are winners of the 2018 national science fair. This was the first time participation for the girls and the grand medal is ours. It really feels good" said Tambala.

Samson Tokatoka of Kaseye Girls thanked his girls for working hard to come up with the project.

"The administration and the science department at our school supported us very much and we owe this achievement to the whole school," explained Tokatoka.

Making his observation, Wongani Wanda, a science teacher in the city of Mzuzu said it is pleasing that girls in the Northern Education Division are getting a lot of encouragement to engage in science activities.

"This is quite commendable for NED. In the past, science was deemed to be for boys and girls were shunning it but now you can see that our girls have no fear with science subjects. I am proud to be a science teacher," remarked the jovial Wanda.