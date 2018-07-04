Pu[ils at PK de Villiers Secondary School in Keetmanshoop are suspected to have planted and nurtured a cannabis plant inside the hostel premises.

Matti Gabriel, the superintendent at the school hostel, confirmed to Nampa on Monday that police officers removed the plant, suspected to be dagga, last week.

"The police came on Thursday and removed the plant that was planted in a plant pot and put in one of the open rooms in the boys' hostel block," he said.

Gabriel said he came to know of the plant when one of the pupils sent by the growers to water it for them, told him what the boys had planted.

"They sent a pupil to water the plant and that learner told me (about it), and now they are threatening to beat up that boy."

Gabriel expressed frustration over pupils allegedly smoking cannabis in the hostel, especially at night time when the lights are turned off. He said the group consists of about eight pupils in Grade 11 and 12.

"Sometimes you do not see them smoke, but you can smell the dagga, and their behaviour is very strange, and the way they treat others is very bad," explained Gabriel.

He said the pupils are supposed to be concentrating on their studies as some of them are in their final year and need to pass to continue with their studies, "but they are the ones disrupting the study sessions". The hostel supervisor also said the same pupils were suspended some months ago and after parents were involved, all parties thought things could change for the better. //Karas regional police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo on Monday confirmed that police had removed the plant from the hostel.

He, however, added that police are still investigating what type of plant it is as there are disputes among themselves as to whether or not the tree is indeed dagga.

"We cannot say what type of tree it is right now, but laboratory tests will be done to determine that, though it might take longer as this will be done in Windhoek," Mubebo said. Approached about the matter, the director of education in the //Karas region, /Awebahe //Hoëseb, said he was not aware of the situation.

- Nampa