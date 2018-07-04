Malawi: Chazama Is New DPP Womens Director, Position Kaliati Held

Minister of Home Affairs Cecilia Chazama was elected at ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention as the National Director for women, a position which Patricia Kaliati held before she joined splinter group, Chilima Movement.

"I am happy that I am the director of women and will push for more women representation in the party," Chazama said.

"It is a big challenge but there is political will to ensure women are given political space in DPP," she added.

DPP convention chairperson, who was elected party spokesman, Nicholous Dausi revealed that only 10 women have won out of the 50 filled posts.

Lamenting on the small number of women who have excelled, Dausi indicated that as a party, they will put in place measures to encourage women to contest in the primaries so they make it to parliament and councils come 2019.

This was the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s third elective convection which has seen the party endorsing professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as its 2019 tripartite presidential candidate.

Apart from endorsing Mutharika as DPP presidential candidate for 2019 election, delegates also elected Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is the Minister of Local government and Rural Development and Uladi Mussa as vice presidents for the party in the Southern and Central Regions respectively.

Goodall Gondwe, Minister of Finance went unopposed for the Northern region party vice president so was the Minister of Education, Bright Msaka for Eastern Region.

Furthermore, the delegates elected Grezider Jeffrey as Party Secretary General while Dausi was ushered in the office of the Publicity Secretary.

Jappie Mhango, Transport Minister was given the the position of Treasurer General.