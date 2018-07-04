Namibia: //Karas Council Chairman Guilty After State Appeal

The chairperson of the //Karas Regional Council, Jan Scholtz, was correctly acquitted on a charge of corruptly using his position nearly two years ago, but should have been found guilty of an offence under the Regional Councils Act instead, two judges of the High Court have ruled.

Although it was not proven during Scholtz's trial in the Keetmanshoop Regional Court that he corruptly used his position as chairperson of the //Karas Regional Council to obtain a benefit for a business owned by his stepson, Scholtz was required in terms of the Regional Councils Act to disclose his family relationship to his stepson before the council considered a funding request from a business owned by Scholtz's relative, judge Nate Ndauendapo ruled in an appeal judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court at the end of last week.

Judge Ndauendapo, with judge Dinnah Usiku in agreement, dismissed an appeal by the state against Scholtz's acquittal on a charge of corruptly using his position to obtain gratification for someone else, but upheld the state's appeal against a Keetmanshoop Regional Court magistrate's decision not to find Scholtz guilty on a charge in terms of the Regional Councils Act as well.

Having ruled that Scholtz should have been convicted of failing to disclose his interest in a matter considered by the //Karas Regional Council at a meeting on 18 November 2011 and failing to recuse himself from the part of the meeting where the matter involving his stepson was considered, the two judges ordered that Scholtz's case should return to the Keetmanshoop Regional Court for him to be sentenced.

The Regional Councils Act states that a council member convicted of failing to declare an interest in a matter administered by the council or under the council's control, or failing to absent himself from a vote by the council on such a matter, is guilty of an offence for which they can be sentenced to a fine of up to N$4 000, or up to 12 months' imprisonment.

At its meeting on 18 November 2011, which was chaired by Scholtz, the //Karas Regional Council considered an application by a business owned by a stepson of Scholtz, Clayton Bruce, to be given funding from a constituency development fund.

The council approved giving about N$9 800 in funding to Bruce's business, Tommy Meat Products CC, so that it could buy butchery equipment.

In the appeal judgement, judge Ndauendapo reasoned that as regional councillor for the !Nami≠Nüs constituency, Scholtz was duty bound to submit the funding request from the business owned by his stepson, who lived in the constituency, to the regional council.

Judge Ndauendapo also noted that the decision to approve the funding request was proposed and seconded by two other members of the regional council, and the final decision was then taken by the members of the council present at the meeting.

The way the decision was taken could not be construed as an instance where Scholtz used his position to obtain gratification as set out in the Anti-Corruption Act, the judge reasoned.

He also stated that although Scholtz did not have a material interest in the grant of financial assistance to Bruce's business, Bruce had such a material interest, and in terms of the law, Scholtz should have disclosed his relation to Bruce to the council. During his trial in the Keetmanshoop Regional Court, Scholtz also faced another charge of corruptly using his position, but was found not guilty on that charge in March 2016.

In that charge, Scholtz and an employee of the //Karas Regional Council, who was also acquitted, were accused of having corruptly awarded a contract worth about N$540 000 to a close corporation that was allegedly owned by a close friend of theirs.

Defence lawyer Boris Isaacks represented Scholtz during the hearing of the state's appeal against his acquittal. Hesekiel Iipinge represented the state.