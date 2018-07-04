Windhoek — The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) party yesterday congratulated and heaped praises on the country's Para-athletes, who scooped medals at the just-ended International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Berlin Grand Prix in Germany.

"Over the past few years, PDM has noted with great enthusiasm as our Paralympic athletes making history and inspiring the Namibian nation, both young and old. The outstanding performance of Johannes Nambala, Ananias Shikongo, Bradley Murere, Bernardo Immanuel and Dian Jansen reflects the talent and hard work of our athletes and the undying support from fellow Namibians," said PDM's Secretary-General Manuel Ngaringombe in a statement.

He urged Namibians to continue rallying behind the activities of Para-athletes as they play a vital role in raising the Namibian flag high, both on the African continent and the world at large.

"PDM also would like to plead with the nation to offer our medalists the necessary support and encouragements for them to even aim to bring home more medals at future events. To the athletes that took part and did not manage to bring any medals home, PDM warmly embraces your efforts. To the technical team behind our athletes, we recognise your important role in mentoring our athletes and may you continue with your great work."