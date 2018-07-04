Namibia: Simataa Defends Tobacco Proposal Presentation

Cabinet secretary George Simataa yesterday said it was normal practice for business people to make presentations to Cabinet.

Simataa made the remarks to The Namibian when questioned about how a Chinese company managed to get a slot to present their tobacco plantation business plan at the country's highest decision-making body. The proposed tobacco plantation in the Zambezi region is an initiative of Namibia Oriental Tobacco CC, which has Swapo's Oshikoto regional coordinator, Armas Amukwiyu, as a partner.

The company wants to grow tobacco from 10 000 hectares' land at Liselo, outside Katima Mulilo, in north-eastern Namibia.

The plantation idea has been widely criticised, while some Cabinet ministers have endorsed it.

The proposal has been around for years, but gained prominence again last week when the Chinese company made a presentation to Cabinet.

Presenting a business plan at Cabinet is a privilege enjoyed by few companies in Namibia, but Simataa told The Namibian on Monday that such practice was allowed.

"The procedure of Cabinet is that a line minister brings items for discussion to Cabinet. However, if the item is of a technical aspect, then the ministry is allowed to have a technical person to make the presentation to Cabinet," he said.

Simataa added that there was a similar item brought to Cabinet this year by the mines ministry, concerning the sale of Namdeb's Elizabeth Bay mine.

"A technical team made a presentation in Cabinet to brief them so that the members of Cabinet are well-informed about the issue. The experts are only allowed to make the presentation, and not sit through the Cabinet session," he said.

Simataa did not answer detailed questions about how many companies have made presentations to Cabinet, who decided, and what criteria were used to select companies which lobby Cabinet.

There are two types of Cabinet meetings: one is a deliberative meeting, headed by the Prime Minister to discuss governance matters, while a decisive Cabinet meeting is led by the President, and is responsible for taking decisions.

Simataa said last week's meeting was a deliberative meeting.

One of the key figures in approving or rejecting the plantation project is land reform minister Utoni Nujoma, who reportedly facilitated entry for the Chinese company to present at Cabinet last week.

Nujoma, who was unreachable yesterday, has in the past supported the project, claiming in parliament in 2016 that the plantation would set Namibia on a path to industrialisation.

At the time, Nujoma said Namibia should learn from Cuba, which exported Cuban cigars, and that the tobacco would not be for local consumption.

Armas Amukwiyu, a political operator with close ties to former President Sam Nujoma, who is Utoni Nujoma's father, has in the past defended the project.

STIFF OPPOSITION

The tobacco plantation needs approval from several government bodies, such as the regional land board, which recommended in 2015 to the land reform minister that the project should not go ahead, given all the issues and concerns surrounding it.

Minister Nujoma, however, will have the last word on whether the project goes ahead.

It's unclear whether the Chinese company and its Namibian partners will get their way. The matter has apparently been referred to a Cabinet committee for further discussion.

A person familiar with Cabinet discussions said ministers always referred controversial matters to a Cabinet committee when there was disagreement among top politicians.

Zambezi regional land board member, Charles Musiyalike, told The Namibian yesterday that they could only make recommendations to the minister, but that a final decision was up to him.

Musiyalike, who is also the deputy director of land reform in the region, said "we are accountable to the minister himself, we make recommendations to him, and if he sees that our recommendations do not warrant his approval, then he can decide otherwise".

"However, our decision which we took in 2015 still remains the same. We do not approve the tobacco component of the application due to environmental and health reasons. We only approved the maize component of the application," he stressed.

One of the public objections to the tobacco plantation was from the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) group, led by land activist Job Amupanda, while another was from the Namibia Consumer Trust, headed by Michael Gaweseb, and another one from a local community member.

On top of that, health minister Bernard Haufiku has opposed the project since becoming minister in 2015.

Haufiku has been reported condemning the proposed plantation, describing it as a "chemical weapons" project.

"My plea to the youth, who apparently support the planting of chemical weapons in the name of tobacco in that great region, is let us choose health above toxins. Choose life above death. No amount of money can be worth even a single human life," Haufiku reportedly said in 2015.

He apparently walked out of last week's Cabinet meeting, and has declined to comment on the matter.

Despite this high-level opposition, the project is supported by Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu.

Sampofu told The Namibian yesterday that the region supported the implementation of the project because it would create jobs and grow food.

"The region supports the whole green scheme project with the tobacco plantation aspect. This project will increase food production in the region, and generate employment for the people in the region," he said.