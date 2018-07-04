4 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Dies in Shack Fire Near Wilderness

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man burnt to death in Touwsranten, near Wilderness, on Wednesday morning, the George Municipality has confirmed.

The city's fire brigade responded to multiple shacks ablaze in Begonia Street, after being called out at 04:50, municipality spokesperson Debra Sauer said.

"The fire was contained and extinguished. The burned body of one male was found among the debris," she said.

The victim was in his mid-20s.

No other injuries were reported.

Sauer said 34 people had to be relocated.

"The number of inhabitants in the shacks were 15, 12 and seven people respectively. According to information received, there was only one child under the age of 5 years with the occupants that were relocated," she confirmed.

"Officials from the housing department were on the scene, and informed us that arrangements for the people have been made to temporarily house them at the community hall."

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Police are investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cape Town Dams Half Full, but Too Early to Call for Easing of Restrictions

Cape Town's dam levels rose to 50.3% on Tuesday as streams and rivers swollen with rain from the weekend's intense cold… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.