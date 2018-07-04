South Africa: Man Dies in Shack Fire Near Wilderness

A man burnt to death in Touwsranten, near Wilderness, on Wednesday morning, the George Municipality has confirmed.

The city's fire brigade responded to multiple shacks ablaze in Begonia Street, after being called out at 04:50, municipality spokesperson Debra Sauer said.

"The fire was contained and extinguished. The burned body of one male was found among the debris," she said.

The victim was in his mid-20s.

No other injuries were reported.

Sauer said 34 people had to be relocated.

"The number of inhabitants in the shacks were 15, 12 and seven people respectively. According to information received, there was only one child under the age of 5 years with the occupants that were relocated," she confirmed.

"Officials from the housing department were on the scene, and informed us that arrangements for the people have been made to temporarily house them at the community hall."

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Police are investigating.

