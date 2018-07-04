Tunisia: Ridha Belhaj Accuses Faction of Nidaa Tounes of Trying to 'Undermine Unification of Democratic Forces'

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the "Tunisia first" party constituent body Ridha Belhaj accused Sofiene Toubel, president of the Nidaa Tounes parliamentary bloc and a faction of his party of trying to "undermine the unification Democratic forces."

He also accuses him of "getting closer to the Ennahdha movement," he said in a statement to TAP.

Belhaj also denied the fact that representatives of the various parties making up the Civil Union voted in favour of Souad Abderrahim during the second round of the election of the Tunis City Council President.

According to him, the representative of "Tunisia first" voted for the candidate of "Nidaa Tounes."

Lately, the Civil Union representatives have tried to convince the elected representatives of the Popular Front and the Democratic Movement as well as the independents to vote for the candidate of Nidaa Tounes, he specified.

In addition, Ridha Belhaj said that the parties "Tunisia first" and "Machrou Tounes" are endeavouring to unify the democratic forces with the collaboration of the Nidaa Tounes movement, pointing out that this movement would probably be launched by these three parties, before closing the ranks of the other democratic forces in a second phase.

In a post on his facebook page published on Tuesday, Sofiene Toubel wrote: "The Ennahdha movement is allied with the Civil Union (Mohsen Marzouk and Ridha Belhaj) to win the presidency of the Tunis City Council: welcome to the consensus."

The movement Machrou Tounes said Tuesday in a press release to have chosen in the election of municipal councils to engage in coalitions and vote for the national democratic and modern forces.

President of the party central council Wafa Belaid for her part, denied the information according to which members of the party would have voted in favour of the Ennahdha candidates.