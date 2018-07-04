4 July 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Special Prosecutor Expected to End Witch Hunting Blues--President Akufo-Addo

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

With the appointment of Ghana's first Special Prosecutor, the usual cliché of witch-hunting associated with the prosecution of corrupt high ranking officials is expected to cease.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, made the statement at the Plenary Session of the 31st African Union Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, last Sunday.

The two-day Plenary Session took place under the theme: "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable path to Africa's Transformation."

President Akufo-Addo explained that a peculiar problem in Ghana was that any time a high ranking official was being investigated or prosecuted, a cry of witch-hunting was usually made loud in protest.

He said it was imperative, therefore, that government devised a particular response and mechanism to deny persons investigated and prosecuted for engaging in acts of corruption, a place to hide under, hence the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor-- a permanent office which is independent of the Executive and who will hold all officials, past and present, accountable for their stewardship.

He said government was committed to ensuring that "equality before the law" meant that every Ghanaian was subject to the laws of Ghana.

Describing Mr Martin Amidu, Ghana's first Special Prosecutor, as having "a high reputation on his stance on corruption and (being) a figure of integrity", the President noted that Mr Amidu was a former Attorney General in the Government of the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, the late John Evans Atta-Mills.

"If he (Martin Amidu) then puts you in his gaze for an act of wrongdoing, that charge of witch-hunting will no longer be available. We believe that, that is a very important step, which will make sure that the principle of equality before the law is made meaningful," President Akufo-Addo further explained.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

Ghana

Fish Stocks In Ghana's Marine Waters Face Imminent Threat of Depletion

Fish stock assessment of Ghana's marine waters and declining catches of small pelagic fish indicate an imminent threat… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.