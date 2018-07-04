Ghana: Special Prosecutor Expected to End Witch Hunting Blues--President Akufo-Addo

press release

With the appointment of Ghana's first Special Prosecutor, the usual cliché of witch-hunting associated with the prosecution of corrupt high ranking officials is expected to cease.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, made the statement at the Plenary Session of the 31st African Union Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, last Sunday.

The two-day Plenary Session took place under the theme: "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable path to Africa's Transformation."

President Akufo-Addo explained that a peculiar problem in Ghana was that any time a high ranking official was being investigated or prosecuted, a cry of witch-hunting was usually made loud in protest.

He said it was imperative, therefore, that government devised a particular response and mechanism to deny persons investigated and prosecuted for engaging in acts of corruption, a place to hide under, hence the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor-- a permanent office which is independent of the Executive and who will hold all officials, past and present, accountable for their stewardship.

He said government was committed to ensuring that "equality before the law" meant that every Ghanaian was subject to the laws of Ghana.

Describing Mr Martin Amidu, Ghana's first Special Prosecutor, as having "a high reputation on his stance on corruption and (being) a figure of integrity", the President noted that Mr Amidu was a former Attorney General in the Government of the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, the late John Evans Atta-Mills.

"If he (Martin Amidu) then puts you in his gaze for an act of wrongdoing, that charge of witch-hunting will no longer be available. We believe that, that is a very important step, which will make sure that the principle of equality before the law is made meaningful," President Akufo-Addo further explained.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)