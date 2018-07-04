Ethiopia: Youths to Participate in Summer Voluntary Program

ADDIS ABABA - Addis Ababa City Administration said that one million youths would participate in summer voluntary program.

City Administration Youth and Sport Bureau, Youth Mobilization Director Tizazu Aklilu said that culture of volunteerism and the number of volunteers are showing a marked increase in the city as a result of community mobilization.

Volunteerism enables citizens to invest their knowledge, time and energy to assisting their society. Beyond helping others, the Program enables them to utilize their different skills whilst keeping them away from wasting their summer time on unnecessary matters, he added.

The Director explained that this year's summer voluntary works were launched by a committee that is setup to not only support and monitor the activities of voluntary services, but also to mobilize participants.

According to Tizazu, boundaryless summer voluntary activities will be carried out at the end of this year's summer voluntary program, where two hundred young people will travel to Southern Nation, Nationalities and Peoples' state.

Such type of voluntary work brings about other advantages, he explained. "It allows the volunteers to know the culture and living condition of communities residing outside of Addis Ababa. By traveling in to the States, they participate in blood donation, environmental cleaning and humanitarian activities"

Recently, in addition to summer voluntary service, winter voluntary works have been provided by various youths: especially, during holidays.

In collaboration with City Youth Federations, the Bureau is planning to mobilize over one million youths in different voluntary service activities, which is worth of over sixty million birr.

According to the plan, ninety youths will participate in humanity service activities. These activities will include collecting used clothes and educational materials. It is expected that twelve thousand people will benefit from second hand clothes, while one hundred thousand youths take part in tutorial education.

Similarly, while Six thousand youths are going to take part in basic computer trainings, 127 thousand would be engaged in HIV and AIDS mobilization activities. Some 5000 would also be involved traffic road security.

In addition to these, anti-HIV and AIDS training and voluntary blood testing activity will be carried out.

The country has youth development package which encourages the participation of youth in volunteerism and other public issues. According to him, this package enhances the motivation of youth in public and social issues, and allows them to contribute their part.