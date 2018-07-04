Ethiopia: Emi, Crown Agents Sign MOU to Develop Human Resource

ADDIS ABABA - Partnering with international companies said important in bolstering the country's human resource capital.

This was disclosed when Ethiopian Management Institute and Crown Agents - UK based international development company - signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to explore areas of cooperation in human resource development.

The agreement is also tipped to promote ties between the two countries in the area of public sector management development.

EMI Director General Mengistu Yitbarek, stated his belief that the partnership that was striked by the two institutions will give EMI new competitive advantage, and introduce best practices into Ethiopia's public service system. He added that as a pioneer management development center in the country that has done a lot in enhancing the managerial capacity of Ethiopia's civil service, the Institute has to equip itself with new competencies and capabilities through partnerships with international organizations.

Further, he mentioned that the dynamic change of the national and global governance environment demands new intervention and approaches. This is why it is essential to work along with Crown Agents, a company that shares common objectives with us and has an experience of working with different national cultures, Mengistu opined.

Talking to The Ethiopian Herald, Fergus Drake, Chief Executive of Crown Agents for his part said that there is a huge market potential given that Ethiopia has a large population and it has increasing investment in public services. "As a highly credible institution, we think it would be a great partnership to come together (with EMI) where we can increase the quality and impact of the course given in Ethiopia," he added.

Drake also noted that by increasing the amount of courses and trainings given, it would be possible to upgrade the quality of the training product given in the country.

Moreover, the CEO highlighted on the importance training manpower has on a country's transformation and future prosperity. "If you are investing in training, you are investing for the long term growth of your country. And Ethiopia is going through its own transformation at the moment, which is exciting."

Echoing the sentiment, Fantu Molla, Crown Agents Country Manager, for his said that the key question for the country is developing the professional skills of its people and management. And, to him, the role this agreement can play in addressing this issue cannot be understated.

EMI, as a pioneer management development center in the country that has been operational for over 60 years, its combination with Crown Agents can help in reducing the professional gaps seen in the country at various levels, he added. "We especially hope that it will help hasten the change that we are seeing currently."

Fantu also lamented on how the partnership can help the country in staying in tune with the dynamic change the world is going through, by not only building the capacity of the manpower and people in managerial and leadership positions, but by strengthening EMI's reach to the region.

"We expect both organization to be renowned and top institutions in Ethiopia and neighboring countries, and believe that it can contribute in allowing the country to meet its national objectives fast."

While EMI is a public enterprise involved in capacity building and management development, Crown Agents partners with governments, aid agencies, NGOs and companies all over the world, including Ethiopia where it worked on various projects for over 60 years.