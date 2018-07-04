4 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari's Cabinet Members Dragging Him Back - Owebor

By Ochuko Akuopha

Oleh — Gospel preacher, Evangelist Francis Owebor has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was on track to make Nigeria great, lamenting that his efforts were being frustrated by bad cabinet members surrounding him.

Owebor, in a statement, said: "Buhari's intention is to rid the country of corruption, ensure security of lives and properties, embark on people oriented projects, create employment for our youths, ensure payment of salaries of workers and pensioners.

"Buhari means well for Nigeria and has the genuine intention of bringing the desired changes where the people will have the impact of good governance, but his cabinet members are dragging him back."

Decrying the incessant killings in some parts of the country, Owebor urged Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the troubled states.

"To move the country forward, Buhari must listen to advice from leaders that have the interest of the country at heart and carry people along in decision making," the statement said.

