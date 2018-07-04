Ghana: Obengfo Murder Case - Police Receive Autopsy Report On Deceased

The police have received autopsy report on the body of Ms Stacy Ofei Darko, a deputy chief executive of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme, from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsonu, the prosecutor, told the Accra District Magistrate Court, yesterday that the report would be submitted to the Attorney-General's Department for study and advice.

He said prosecution had received documents and responses from state institutions, regarding ongoing investigations into the case in which Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, Director of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, is accused of murdering Ms. Ofei Darko.

On June 19, the court presided by Efua Sackey, received a comprehensive medical report on the medical practitioner.

The magistrate did not read the report to the court, but showed it to counsel for the accused, Jonathan Dziasu, and the prosecutor

Chief Insp. Apiorsonu expressed concern that the continued admission of Dr. Obeng-Andoh to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital was impeding investigations, and said the police had written to some public institutions demanding information on the medical practitioner.

However, attempts by Mr Dziasu to detest feet dragging attitude by prosecution in investigating the matter, was rejected, as the court said that the police was an independent institution, thus, the court could not dictate how it carried out investigation.

On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the Accra District Magistrate Court, ordered the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, to submit a detailed health report on Dr. Obeng-Andoh, following a complainant by Chief Insp. Apiorsonu that accused was hiding under the guise of ill-health to absent himself from proceedings.

The court further ordered that the report should state specifically if Dr. Obeng-Andoh was recuperating since he was hospitalised on May 29, 2018.

The prosecutor told the court that when the investigator handling the case checked on the accused at the hospital, Dr. Obeng-Andoh feigned sickness, but the administrator and the medical director said accused was fit to stand trial.

Dziasu said prosecution had misinformed the court that his client was fit to stand trial.

He told the court that his attempt to prepare his client for court did not materialise as he was allowed to spend only five minutes with Dr. Obeng-Andoh after the specialist had attended to him.

Meanwhile, Dr. Obeng-Andoh has been granted GH¢50,000 by an Accra circuit court for practising medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed facility.