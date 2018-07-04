Cameroon: Political Parties Multiply Pre-Electoral Manoeuvres

Mobilisation of supporters, designation of presidential aspirants and formation of alliances now preoccupy political parties.

Since the bill relating to the extension of terms of office of Members of the National Assembly was tabled for scrutiny during the ongoing June 2018 ordinary session of Parliament, political parties that had started preparing for all elections expected this 2018 have now focused their attention on the preparations for presidential election.

Many parties are multiplying pre-electoral manoeuvres on the field while waiting to the impending convening of the electoral college for the expected presidential election. Officials and supporters of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) have tripled the number of rallies and meetings they hitherto held.

The main message in all the meetings is their call for President Paul Biya to stand for re-election. While calling on President Biya to stand as the CPDM candidate, party officials have also been on the field trying to ensure that members and supporters register massively on the electoral registers to maximise their candidate's winning chances.

For example, on Thursday, June 28, 2018 the authorities of the CPDM Permanent Delegation at the Central Committee for the Centre Region, headed by Hon. Ndongo Essomba met in Yaounde to evaluate how far the party supporters have registered for the elections in the region.

Political parties that make up the presidential majority have also made their position known. In a motion published recently in Cameroon Tribune, they reiterated their call for President Paul Biya to stand for re-election in the 2018 presidential election promising their unalloyed support in the polls. One of the parties of the presidential majority, El Hadj Lawan Bako's United Democratic Party (UDP) met recently in Bamenda and called on Biya to stand as their candidate for the election.

Hard core opposition parties on their part have been leaving no stone unturned not only to participate in the election but to more importantly maximise their winning chances. The leading opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) after designating the party's aspirant for the presidency during their convention earlier this year in Bamenda, has embarked on a nationwide mobilisation campaign.

SDF authorities for the Centre Region have reportedly been on the field to ensure that the highest number of their supporters massively register before the convening of electors to the polls. Other parties such as the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), a group of parties that stand for dialogue have equally designated their aspirants. Others are mustering strengthen to get to the political playground.