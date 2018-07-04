Cameroon: Okola High School - CEREC Hands Over Rehabilitated Structure

Below is a press release from the civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic.

In the capcity of Personal representative of Mrs. Chantal Biya, Spouse of the Head of State, Founding President of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), Mrs. Marguerite Mbella Mbella, Assistant General Coordinator of CERAC, will preside over the ceremony for the official retrocession of the Okola High school, rehabilitated and equipped by the Diplomatic Wing of CERAC, the inauguration of its modernized library and the handing over of gifts to rural women of Lékié Division and to the Okola District Hospital, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at 12 noon prompt. The Director of the Civil Cabinet Official programme

9 a.m. : - Arrival of populations, beneficaries and dance groups 11.00 a.m.: - Arrival of guests 11.15 a.m.: - Arrival of Administrative Authorities 11.30 a.m.: - Arrival of the CERAC Delegation 11.50 a.m.: - Arrival of the Personal Representative of Mrs. Chantal Biya, Spouse of the Head of State, Founding President of CERAC - Welcome - Handing of a bouquet flowers - Installation at the VIP stand 12 noon : - Start of the ceremony - Singing of the National Anthem - Inter-religious prayer - Welcome address by the Mayor of Okola Council - Word of gratitude of the students - Speech by the Divisional of Women's Empowerment and the Family for students - Speech by the Divisional Delegate of Secondary of Women's Empowerment and the Family for Lékié - Speech by the Divisional Delegate of Secondary Education for Lékié - Keynote address by the Personal Representative of Mrs. Chantal Biya, Spouse of the Head of State, Founding President of CERAC - Reading of the lists of gifts - Symbolic handing over of gifts to the High School, rural women and the district hospital of Okola - Group photographs - Cutting of the ribbon at the modernized library of the Okola High School - Guided tour of the renovated Okola High School - Visit of the agriculture and handicraft exhibition by rural women by 2 p.m.: - End of ceremony