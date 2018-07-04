Cameroon: Physical, Sporting Activities - Promotion Bill Ready for Scrutiny

The bill already adopted by the National Assembly was tabled during a plenary sitting of the Senate on July 3, 2018.

The bill relating to the organisation and promotion of physical and sporting activities in Cameroon will certainly be one of the last four bills the Speaker of the National Assembly forwarded to the Senate that will be examined and adopted in the plenary sitting of the Upper House of Parliament this day, July 4, 2018.

The bill was tabled during the plenary sitting of the Senate on July 3, 2018 chaired by its President Marcel Niat Njifenji in the presence of the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Joseph LE who sat in for the Vice Prime Minister, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Amadou Ali.

The bill was forwarded on July 3, 2018 by the President of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril after adoption by the said House, according to Article 30 of the Constitution. After the plenary sitting, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mpkatt was programmed to defend the bill in the Committee on Cultural, Social and Family Affairs of the Senate. The same Committee would have to meet and adopt its reports before the plenary sitting dedicated for the adoption of the bills.

Government explains that the purposes of the bill are to organise and develop the practice of physical and sporting activities, promote the coordination of the activities of actors of the national sports movement, in compliance with their rights and duties and finally to promote the development of sports equipment.

According to the bill, physical and sporting activities shall constitute an important factor for ensuring the mental balance, health and the physical, intellectual and socio-economic development of a person. The activities shall contribute to entrenching the cardinal values conveyed through sports as an essential element in education, culture, peace and social life.