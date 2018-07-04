4 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Asuogyaman Constituents Want Osei-Ameyaw Back As MP

Members of the Asuogyaman Development Foundation is calling on Kofi Osei-Ameyaw to contest the 2020 Parliamentary Elections.

The call was also welcomed by the Asuogyaman Devoted Ladies and the people of Asuogyaman Constituency in an add up call over the weekend. Posters of Mr Osei-Ameyaw designed with calendars at the weekend were circulated by the constituents, and advocating his comeback as their Member of Parliament (MP). Mr Osei-Ameyaw was the MP for the Asuogyaman Constituency in 2004-2008 and 2012-2016 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A statement signed by Stephen Gyamfi, Acting Executive Secretary of the Foundation said “the Asuogyaman Constituency is a traditional stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Osei-Ameyaw is the only NPP candidate who has won the seat on two occasions.

“The NPP has never won a presidential election in the Asuogyaman constituency since 1992 and the NDC has won the Asuogyaman parliamentary seat also on five occasions. “The ethnic background of Osei-Ameyaw being Ewe and Akwamu always favoured his candidature considering the heterogeneous nature of the Asuogyaman constituency in terms of ethnic representations. “Mr Osei-Ameyaw has performed creditably well during his reign as the Member of Parliament for the Asuogyaman Constituency.

“We are calling on him through this statement to consider coming back to contest the 2020 parliamentary election in the Asuogyaman constituency on the ticket of the NPP. - GNA

