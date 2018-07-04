The Convention People's Party (CPP), has cautioned that the removal of Charlotte Osei as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) together with two deputy commissioners, highlights fundamental challenges with the 1992 Constitution.

According to the party, the setting up of a committee by the Chief Justice to probe the three and the subsequent recommendation for their removal is in itself problematic.

The CPP's Director of Elections, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also lamented President Akufo-Addo's push for constitutional reforms.

"This particular matter raises fundamental issues with the 1992 constitution, the forward march of this country cannot be guaranteed if we do nothing about the 1992 constitution.

"Aside President Jerry Rawlings, all the presidents we have had have on one occasion or the other had cause to lament the inconsistencies, contradictions in the 1992 constitution and the indemnity clause is enough cause to worry," Mr Bomfeh bemoaned.

The CPP has stated that it will wait for the full investigative report before making more comments on the removal of the EC Chair and the two deputy commissioners, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah.

"We will not be rushed into commenting, we will not isolate the matter from the preceding issues, we will probe all of them in a holistic manner," Mr. Bomfeh stressed.

However, a former Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short, maintained that the accusation that President Nana Akufo-Addo was pursuing a personal vendetta against former Electoral Commission Chairperson and her two deputies are baseless.

Mr. Short stressed that the President followed due process in the matter.

"The President doesn't have discretion in the matter, so I don't understand the argument or the statements of those who are saying that the President had acted in a manner which suggests that he had victimised the persons concerned," he pointed out.

The removal of Mrs Osei and two deputy commissioners from office followed the recommendations of a committee set up by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

This was after the President forwarded some petitions he had received on the three EC commissioners to the Chief Justice.

Charlotte Osei was investigated over six allegations of various procurement breaches, for which a prima facie case was established against her.

The two deputy commissioners were also accused of various procurement breaches and financial malfeasance.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has also condemned the removal of the three.

It views the removal as an attempt by the Akufo-Addo-led administration to rig the 2020 elections. -citinewsroom.com