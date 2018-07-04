4 July 2018

Nigeria: MTN Upskills Hundreds of Nigerian Youths

By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — SOME 500 Nigerian youths have been empowered in information, communications technology (ICT) and business skills following an initiative by the country's biggest mobile network operator.

MTN Nigeria, through its foundation, organised the ICT and business skills training for youths in the southwestern Oyo State. The initiative was held under the theme, "Preparing Oyo's 500 for the Future Global 500."

Expert facilitators from ecosystem partners- KPMG, Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), IBM and Oracle- handled the training sessions at the University of Ibadan. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Director of the MTN Foundation, an alumnus of the university, encouraged the participants to make the most of the ICT and business skills training.

Niyi Ajao, Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi, reiterated the MTN Foundation director's sentiments.

Barrister Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications, also graced the event. MTN Nigeria, with 54 million subscribers, is the second-biggest operator in Africa by subscriber base.

