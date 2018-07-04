South Africa: Labour On Ex-Mineworkers Registering for Unclaimed Benefits

press release

The Department of Labour, Northern Cape is pleased with a turn-out of ex-mineworkers in Frances Baard and parts of Pixley Ka Seme Districts, who heeded the call to come and make applications for unclaimed benefits. The campaign which started in Hartswater on 30 May 2018 has already yielded positive results with turnout of 729 applicants and 358 applications already processed for payment.

"We are humbled by the response we received from potential applicants for these unclaimed benefits and our team is hard at work finalising the process of verification and pay outs. We are also preparing to hit the ground running as we turn our attention to ex-mineworkers in the John Taolo Gaetsewe district early next month." Said Advocate B. Gwabeni - Deputy Director, Beneficiary Services.

The campaign, which is aimed at ex-mineworkers who left employment in the mines prior to 01 April 2002, has been successfully carried out at the Frances Baard and parts of Pixley Ka Seme District from 30 May to 26 June 2018.

This category of workers is further urged to come and make applications for unclaimed benefits from the UIF during the scheduled departmental visit. All ex-mineworkers who left their employment after that date will be assessed in line with the Unemployment Insurance Act of 2001 (as Amended).

The Department of Labour as the agent charged with responsibility of tracing and paying these ex-mineworkers urges all potential applicants to bring along any or all of the following documents for verification:

Identity document

Access card (from previous mine employer)

IRP 5 (from the previous mine employer)

Old Blue card

Previous salary advice

Or any proof of mine employment (including "Makhulu's kop" card, Dompas or TEBA record)

This registration is done in line with the Peoples' Assembly which was held in Mbhizana, Eastern Cape. A motion was tabled in the National Assembly on 19 September 2007 for Parliament to establish a committee that will look at issues of ex-mineworkers. The campaign dates will be publicised soon as we head to John Taolo Gaetsewe District.

We further remind our ex-mineworkers that our services are free of charge.

Issued by: Department of Labour