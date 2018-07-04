Africa: Mystery 'Coal Moles' Plan to Burrow On Fence-Line of Africa's Oldest Wilderness Area

analysis

There is a creature known in Zulu as the imvukuzane. It lives underground, has sharp claws and long teeth, but its face is rarely seen. It digs big holes and leaves quite a lot of mess behind on the surface. Daily Maverick picked up the scent of one poking its nose around on the boundaries of one of Africa's oldest game reserves and followed the sooty footprints of this mysterious creature - all the way back to Fredman Towers in Sandton, where it seems to have concealed itself in the offices of a coal mining company with links to a Chinese energy group and two former government mining officials.

Imvukuzane is the isiZulu word for a species of blind mole with long claws that burrows energetically underground, leaving a trail of molehills above the surface.

It is also the name of a hitherto unknown mining company that aims to blast coal on the doorstep of one of Africa's oldest game reserves and wilderness areas - disrupting tourism...