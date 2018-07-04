4 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Mystery 'Coal Moles' Plan to Burrow On Fence-Line of Africa's Oldest Wilderness Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Tony Carnie

There is a creature known in Zulu as the imvukuzane. It lives underground, has sharp claws and long teeth, but its face is rarely seen. It digs big holes and leaves quite a lot of mess behind on the surface. Daily Maverick picked up the scent of one poking its nose around on the boundaries of one of Africa's oldest game reserves and followed the sooty footprints of this mysterious creature - all the way back to Fredman Towers in Sandton, where it seems to have concealed itself in the offices of a coal mining company with links to a Chinese energy group and two former government mining officials.

Imvukuzane is the isiZulu word for a species of blind mole with long claws that burrows energetically underground, leaving a trail of molehills above the surface.

It is also the name of a hitherto unknown mining company that aims to blast coal on the doorstep of one of Africa's oldest game reserves and wilderness areas - disrupting tourism...

South Africa

Zuma's Son Died of Lupus - Family Spokesperson

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died as a result of lupus, a family representative said on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.