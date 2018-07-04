4 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Patel Dam Owner, Other Officials to Face Manslaughter for 47 Deaths

By Joseph Muraya

Patel Dam owner Vinoj Jaya Kumar will now face manslaughter charges over the recent tragedy in Solai where 47 people died.

Also to face charges are top officials of the National Environment Management Authority, the Water Resources Management Authority and Nakuru County Government.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says the officials will face various charges for their alleged omissions or commissions that led to the tragedy that also displaced hundreds of people from a village nearby.

The charges include neglecting official duty and failing to prepare an Environmental Impact Assessment report.

