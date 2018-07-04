Nigeria: The Pain and Awe of Being John Obi Mikel At the World Cup

analysis

Before Nigeria were due to play Argentina in a crunch group clash, captain John Obi Mikel was told his elderly father had been kidnapped. He told no one and played on.

After Nigeria lost to Argentina in their final group stage of the 2018 World Cup, John Obi Mikel was visibly emotional. Understandably so. The Super Eagles had come within a few minutes of knocking Lionel Messi's side out of the tournament and progressing to the last 16.

In his post-match interviews, he appeared distracted, as you might expect from a captain. Nigeria, the youngest side at this year's World Cup, had showed so much promise, but so little return.

It wasn't...