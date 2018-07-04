Tanzania: Fish Shortage Raises Prices

Dar es Salaam — Fish prices have increased as the shortage bites.

A survey by The Citizen has shown that the wholesale price of one kilo of tilapia rose to Sh9,500-10,000 last week, up from an average of Sh8,000 in April 2018.

The price of Nile Perch climbed to Sh8,000 per kilo from Sh7,500 during the same period.

The wholesale prices for a 100-kilo bag of sardines from Kigoma increased to Sh3 million from Sh2.7 million.

Retail prices rose to between Sh32,000 and Sh35,000 a kilo from an average of Sh28,000 during the same period.

The wholesale price of sardines from Mwanza rose to Sh750,000 from Sh600,000 for a 100-kilo bag.

Retail prices jumped to Sh7,000 from Sh5,500 a kilo.

The Tanzania Fisheries Union (Tafu) cites unsystematic road inspections which hinder transportation and contradictions on the size of fishnets as causes for supply woes.

Tafu secretary Japhta Machandalo said ongoing inspections in public transport had discouraged many fishermen and traders from conducting the business.

Kigoma Union of Fishermen chairman Swende Mbaruku urges the government to educate fishermen before taking actions.

