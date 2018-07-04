Mauritius: Minister Bodha Highlights Ecological Features of the Metro Express Project

press release

The Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) is designed to be eco-friendly and energy efficient, with no pollution and greenhouse emission. It will have Energy Saving devices for a lighting control system with occupancy sensors and timers, amongst others. High efficacy LED light fixtures will be used in the Metro Stations and buildings; and regenerative braking will be utilised for the LRV to conserve energy for the purpose of air conditioning in office building.

These were the main features highlighted by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr. Nandcoomar Bodha, yesterday in the National Assembly in reply to a Parliamentary Question relating to the ecological features of the train/tram system.

Minister Bodha further outlined that the trains are designed with materials selected based on their recyclability and ease of dismantling at the end of their operating life; and also according to the functional, technical and regulatory requirements as per the contract drafted by the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise.

The tracks, he pointed out, are designed to have minimum operational noise and vibration; and comprise other sustainability aspects such as an auto car wash system for the cleaning of the LRV; a water recycling system from the car wash; rain water harvesting with attenuation tank and balancing pond at the Depot, amongst many others.

He underlined that the Metro Express Project is eco-friendly and has a minimum impact on the environment while adding that provision has been made for at least three tree saplings to be planted for each tree located on the alignment that is felled. Moreover, a new Recreational Park is also being set up at Ebene to make up for the loss of the Promenade Roland Armand, the Minister emphasised.

With regards to the type, size and capacity of the trains/trams, Minister Bodha highlighted that they will be of "Urbos 100" LRV type and will be bi-directional, with 100% low-floor LRVs, comprising seven modules each. The LRV, electrified by Overhead Cables, will have a total capacity of around 400 passengers with a seating capacity for 78 passengers and around 344 standing passengers, he added.