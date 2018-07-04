South Africa: Carjacker to Spend 38 Years in Jail

press release

A 24-year-old Thabane Sigadla from KwaDabeka has been sentenced to an effective 38 years imprisonment for carjacking, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Sigadla was accused of hijacking a vehicle in KwaDabeka in October 2016 and another one in New Germany in 2017. He was arrested in June 2017 after he had hijacked a vehicle in New Germany. It is alleged on 13 June 2017, a New Germany man and his family were leaving for working when they were accosted by three gunmen who wore balaclavas. At gunpoint they demanded the victim's Mercedes Benz and also took his wallet. The police were alerted and they started searching for the vehicle, they caught up with the suspect while he was still cruising in Claremont Road.

He was arrested by police and he was positively linked to another hijacking which took place at KwaDabeka in 2016. He was subsequently found guilty on all counts by the Pinetown Regional Court on 25 June 2018 and was sentenced.