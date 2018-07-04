The Labour Court in Johannesburg has ordered that the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) bid to halt the strike of its employees, be struck off the roll with costs.

On Monday, Minister Susan Shabangu filed an urgent court interdict to halt the strike, saying striking employees would disrupt the department's ability to administer the payment of grants.

The court ruled on Wednesday afternoon that parties are directed to initiate negotiations within seven days.

"The confirmation that the negotiations have started in earnest must be attested by the way of affidavit filed by the applicants with the registrar of this court on or before 12 July 2019," the court ruled.

The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) was also ordered to call off the strike.

"Once again, you see when the PSA takes something on, we have researched it very well to ensure that we do the right thing for our members," PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks said.

Fredericks said the court ruled in their favour, adding that they are "forcing Sassa" to negotiate with workers.

"That's what we wanted and that is what we got."

The Social Development Department's spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told News24 that their doors were open 24/7 for negotiations.

"Negotiations does not mean that we have to agree, it means that you must negotiate. We are open to negotiations as long as it's in confinement with the law."

