South Africa: Issa Rae Headed to SA for the Inaugural in Good Company Experience

US star Issa Rae will be heading to South Africa in August for the inaugural In Good Company Experience taking place at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The event was designed to "celebrate women and discuss innovative ideas that will contribute towards changing the current state of affairs in gender equality." The theme for night will be "building the Africa of tomorrow."

Jabulile Gwala, founder of In Good Company, said in a press statement: "Achieving gender diversity is imperative for all of us, it's not just an issue to be solved and championed by women. It affects us all hence we found it important for us to create a space where both women and men can get together and start ideating for solutions to change the current status quo. We live in a mixed gender society and therefore the conversation cannot happen with women alone."

The event takes place on 28 August, with local actress Nomzamo Mbatha playing the role of MC.

