Detectives on Tuesday arrested a woman suspected to have alongside two other Kenyans, stolen Sh140 million (Dh5 million) in Dubai three months ago.

Kenyan police, working with Interpol, arrested Rebecca Mweni Musau and recovered Sh13 million from her new house in Ruai.

The officers arrested Ms Mweni at the Namanga border, following a tip-off from Immigration officials who realized that her passport had been flagged.

She was brought to Nairobi, where she was compelled to direct the officers to her house where they found the money, believed to have been part of the loot seized while on transit.

OTHER BUSINESSES

Head of the Bureau of Investigations at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Joseph Kariuki said the suspect may have arrived in the country earlier but travelled to Tanzania this week for other businesses.

The suspect, together with Charles Karanja and another suspect the DCI asked us not to name because it would jeopardize investigations, escaped after the robbery and United Arab Emirates security officials started their search in collaboration with Kenyan and Interpol officers.

"We arrested her but the other gentleman is on the run but we hope we will eventually get her as we go along with the investigations," Mr Kariuki said.

Dubai's Ministry of International Corporation wrote to the Kenyan authorities, asking them to help trace the two Kenyans.

Ms Mweni is suspected to have escaped alongside Charles Karanja, who worked as a security guard, according to Khaleej Times.

STOLEN THE MONEY

The two, are suspected to have stolen the money from a vehicle that was transporting the cash to an ATM at a popular shopping mall in the city.

Local Dailies in Dubai reported that Charles had distracted his colleagues at the mall before vanishing with the money alongside a male and a female at around 10.30pm on March 2, 2018.

Two weeks after the heist, Dubai Police arrested Charles at a flat in Al Nahda area in Sharjah area.

Another security guard was also arrested but it turned out that it had been a case of mistaken identity. He was later released.