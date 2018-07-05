Nigeria: Mikel Obi for President? Nigerian Twitter Thinks So

If Nigeria's Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi decided to run for a political office today, chances are that he will win by a landslide.

His huge popularity and millions aside, the former Chelsea midfielder has shown time and again that he bleeds gren and white, bailing out the country from embarrasing situations on and off the pitch.

After the painful defeat to Argentina that saw the team kicked out of the World Cup, clips of the skipper trying to fight back tears quick went viral.

The initial conclusion was that he was trying to come to terms with the loss. But unknown to millions of fans watching that day, Mikel had another issue bothering him: hours before the match started, he was told he his father had been kidnapped and there was a sword of death dangling above him.

But he still led his team against Argentines and gave his all. It was his latest act of bravery and undiluted patriotism that Nigerians are appreciating. And they believe there is a possibility he will display such if he becomes a politician.

Mikel got fired from Chelsea for playing for Nigeria at the Olympics against Conte's orders, and paid the team's bills.

He played against Argentina in the #WorldCup, when his dad was kidnapped.

He signed for Chelsea to help 3 Nigerians (Bala, Sarki, Obasi) sign for them.

HERO.

-- World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) July 3, 2018

Mikel was representing Nigeria while his dad was abducted in Nigeria? Wow! That is hard for me to fathom. To think that he even had to play a game while injured. That's worthy of a national honour by all accounts.

-- JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 3, 2018

2005: Mikel Obi chose Chelsea over Man Utd to house 3 other Nigerian players Chelsea had signed that same year.

2016: Mikel pays $4,000 to free Nigeria team over unpaid hotel bills.

2018: Mikel leads the team against Argentina despite father's abduction.

WE STAN A LEGEND!

-- Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) July 3, 2018

Signed for Chelsea instead of Man Utd because the future of 3 other Nigerians depended on it.

Paid bills for the Nigerian Olympic team in 2016.

Played against Argentina even though his dad had been kidnapped.

If Mikel Obi ever decides to run for Office, I will campaign for him

-- Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 3, 2018

And Twitter polls show that the Eagles can possibly unseat President Muhammadu Buhari. There is a band of people who think he is even more patriotic than the president.

Who is the more patriotic Nigerian?

RT for Mikel Obi

Like for PMB pic.twitter.com/FRWQtL7t45

-- FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) July 3, 2018

We don't respect this guy enough. He was called four hours before #NGA faced #ARG to be told about his father's abduction. Still played out his heart in that #WorldCup game.

John Mikel Obi. Our Captain. Our Leader. LEGEND. 🙌🙌🙌

-- Ediye (@iamOkon) July 3, 2018

Even a former aide to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri supports the motion

What @mikel_john_obi did in playing during the Nigeria V Argentina match despite the kidnap of his father was brave and deserves commendation. He and @AhmedMusa718 are the types of leaders Nigeria needs going forward. People who put national interests before personal interests!

-- Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 3, 2018

Will Mikel Obi run then?