Photo: The Guardian

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and newly elected Chairman and executive members of the party during the state congress in Lagos

Weeks after it elected new national leaders, Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress has been split into factions after a number of top members announced the formation of a group.

Largely formed by members of the nPDP - a group of politicians who fell out with the country's former ruling party on the eve of the last general elections - and defunct Congress for Progressive Change, the Reformed All Progressives Congress said the ruling party has fallen short of its campaign promises.

It also accused the party of being selective in its anti-graft war.

"The APC has run a ruthless and incompetent government that has failed to deliver good governance to the people," Buba Galadima, the chairman of the group said on Wednesday.

"It has rather imposed dictatorship, impunity, abuse of power, complete application of constitutional and statutory responsibilities, impunity in the rule of law and constitutionality. It has failed to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerian and elevated nepotism to secondary height."

RAPC, however, is not yet a political party with Galadima referring to the APC as "our party."

Nigeria goes to poll next February with President Muhammadu Buhari seeking reelection. With his party now fractured, the oppositions will hope to hand him a defeat.

"The Nigerian people gave power to APC based on its promises and potentials. We are sad to inform that after more than three years of governance, our expectations completely dashed," Galadima said.

The announcement of the formation of the RAPC is said to be the first step in what would lead to a coalition of political parties and interests, to challenge Buhari.

The faction, comprising some former governors and ranking lawmakers, has been in a tug of war with the APC government.