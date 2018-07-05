Nigeria: Health Minister Urges Rich Nigerians to Contribute to Health Sector

Abuja — The Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewe, has urged rich Nigerians to emulate the philanthropic gesture of the Sarumi family by contributing and investing in the development of the nation's health sector.

Adewoleade this known at the weekend while commissioning theAlhaja Wasilat sarumi Medical Ward donated to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, Osun State.

The minister noted that what the family had done would go a long way at improving health care delivery in the community which would benefit thousands of Nigerians.

"I have fond memories of Wesley Guild Hospital because I have been a patient here and my interaction while I was very young was part of the reasons why I am a medical doctor today.

"But the last time I was here I almost wept as facilities had deteriorated but with what the family have done, things are getting better now. We have also promised to assist the Hospital in regaining its lost glory,' Adewole stated.

Adewole charged other well-meaning Nigerians to also contribute to the development of the health sector in their locality.

Also, Sarumi explained ithat the family decided to build the medical ward as a way of giving back to the society instead of organising needless party to celebrate their mother.

He said the Hospital had served the family well when they were young and that it was time to give back to the facility and humanity in general.

The 18 bed medical ward was built at a cost of over N100 million and the family has also promised to maintain it for the next five years before the hospital management takes over its maintenance.