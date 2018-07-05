Kenya: Player With Kenyan Roots Impresses at World Cup Match

A Swedish player with Kenyan roots played a pivotal role in his team's progress into quarter finals in the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Martin Waikwa Olsson who plays for English Championship club Swansea was brought on in the 82nd minute in the Tuesday round of 16 match against Switzerland and nearly won a penalty for Sweden.

With Sweden already leading 1-0, Olsson, who was clean through on goal, was brought down by Swiss Michael Lang in the dying minutes.

The referee initially gave a penalty but changed his decision to a free-kick after a VAR review.

Lang's red card, however, remained.

Sweden progressed into the quarter finals after winning the match 1-0.

They will face England on Saturday evening.

Born to a Swedish father and Kenyan mother, little is known about Olsson's Kenyan lineage.

The 25-year-old has played for Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers in the past.

His twin brother Marcus Munuhe Olsson has also featured for Blackburn Rovers and now plays for Derby County.

In an interview with Wales Online in April this year, Martin spoke of his Kenyan roots. But while he revealed that his mother died a few years ago, he did not provide her name.

"I am very proud of my heritage, my mother passed away a few years ago but we were brought up in that culture and I am proud of being Swedish and being Kenyan," he said.

I have loads of relatives there, we try to go and visit, my sister goes more because of the schedule here. I went a few years ago and it is great to see all my family. The lifestyle is different, very relaxed, no-one is on their phone. It is stress free and I like it and the weather is good."

He added: "We have family in Nairobi, Mombasa is where we used to live, and we have family in Nanyuki about two hours away. My cousins are there and they watch the games on TV, so Swansea City have fans in Kenya cheering them on."