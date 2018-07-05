4 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nine Dead, 20 Injured As Bus From Nairobi Collides With Truck At Sultan Hamud

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pius Maundu

Nine people have been killed and at least 20 others seriously injured in a fiery road crash on Nairobi-Mombasa highway near Sultan Hamud in Makueni County.

They died after a bus, belonging to Mombasa-based BusCar company, and a lorry burst into flames following a head-on collision early Wednesday morning.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim confirmed the deaths, saying the injured had been rushed to Kilome Nursing Home for medication.

"The vehicles collided head-on and went up in flames," said Mr Maalim, describing the crash as "a very bad one".

The bus was heading towards Mombasa when the disaster struck.

Mr Maalim said police were investigating the actual cause and circumstances under which the smash-up happened.

The dead were taken to Makindu Hospital mortuary.

Kenya

Drugs Fuelling Murang'a Rape Deaths, Study Reveals

A child is being defiled and killed in Murang'a every week as the vice threatens to destabilise an already fractured… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.