Rwanda: Youth Teams Enter Residential Camp Ahead of African Games

The national beach volleyball and Athletics teams have embarked on a two-week residential camp for intensive preparations ahead of the 3rd African Youth Games due July 18-28 in Algeria.

After three weeks of non-residential training at Amahoro stadium, since June 7, the two teams reported to residential camp at Centre Christus in Remera on Monday. The boys and girls started rigorous training yesterday, and will be having two training sessions daily.

According to Fidele Kajugiro Sebalinda, who is the designated head of Rwandan delegation to Algeria Youth Games, the country will be represented by thirteen athletes; six in athletics, four in beach volleyball and three in Karate.

He also revealed that "while the beach volleyball and athletics are camping at Centre Christus, their karate fellows are residing at La Palisse Hotel in Nyandungu with their seniors ahead of the 2018 African Karate Championship to be staged in Kigali from August 31 to September 2."

The beach volleyball teams, boys and girls, will depart for Algeria on July 15, five days before they kick-off the medal quest while athletics and karate delegations will depart on July 20.

The multidiscipline competitions will double as qualifiers for this year's Youth Olympic Games scheduled for October 6-18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Full list of athletes in camp

Beach Volleyball:

Boys: Cedrick Kageruka, Bernard Masabo, and Dieu Est la Ndahayo

Girls: Valentine Munezero, Penelope Musabyimana, and Clementine Kayitesi

Athletics:

Boys: Kwame Karangwa (high jump, 100m, 200m), Dieudonnée Ugeziwe (1,500m) and Aimé Phraditte Bakunzi (3,000m)

Girls: Belyse Nishimwe (800m), Médiatrice Iradukunda (1,500m) and Angelique Ibishatse (3,000m)

Karate

Victor Shyaka Kaberuka (Individual), Halifa Niyitanga (kumité -61 kgs) and Jovia Umunezero (kumité -59 kgs)