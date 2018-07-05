Rwanda: UN Decorates Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Haiti

The United Nations, on July 3, decorated 140 Rwandan Police officers serving under its peacekeeping mission in Haiti, with service medals.

The medals serve as recognition of their efforts in furthering peace and security in the Caribbean nation.

The decorated officers form the 8th Rwandan Formed Police Unit (RWAFPU8) contingent deployed in Haiti in August last year, where they serve various duties including crowd control, protection of key installations and infrastructures, escort of top UN staff and other related duties, as well as rendering humanitarian assistance, among others.

RWAFPU8 is commanded by Assistant Commissioner of Police Yahaya Kamunuga.

The medal parade held at the RWAFPU8 camp base in Jeremie, was presided over by Police Commissioner, Brig Gen Georges-Pierre Monchotte and as well as other top government officials.

The UN Security Council, in April last year, extended the UN mandate in Haiti under a new entity--UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH).

Under the new mandate, the new UN body mainly supports the Government of Haiti in strengthening rule-of-law institutions, further develop and support the Haitian National Police and engage in human rights monitoring, reporting and analysis.

The medal ceremony dwelt much on the peacekeeping journey and contribution of Rwandan peacekeepers in both physical and human security activities over the last eight years of Rwandans participation in peace building activities in Haiti.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) started its peacekeeping operations in Haiti in 2010 when its first FPU contingent was deployed following the catastrophic earthquake in that killed over 100, 000 people and displaced over three million others.

"We are here to celebrate and recognize your contribution to peace and security of Haiti. We recognize your efforts to ensure the safety of the people and contributing to the community development through your various initiatives like community work," the Police Commissioner said.

Constructing house for poor family

Meanwhile, the medal parade also included the official handover of the house constructed by the decorated officers for a disadvantaged family in Jeremie.

The house was constructed out of financial contribution by each of the 140 Rwandan police peacekeepers in Haiti.