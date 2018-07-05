4 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kwibohora24 - RDB to Award Gorilla Permits to 100 Youth

As part of the celebration for the 24th Liberation anniversary, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced a draw that will see 100 youth awarded permits to visit mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park.

This was announced by the board in a statement, saying that the opportunity is open to Rwandans who turn 15 this year.

"The liberation of Rwanda has not only brought prosperity and security to Rwanda; it has also played an essential role in the conservation of our natural resources. As a result, tourism in Rwanda has grown in leaps and bounds," reads part of a statement from the board.

This is part of RDB's policy to encourage domestic tourism in Rwanda and cultivate a culture of conservation among the youth.

How to participate

Everyone turning 15 years old this year is encouraged to visit RDB's information and sales offices throughout the country and fill in a form that will give them the opportunity to participate in a raffle draw. 50 winners will be selected from the raffle competition.

The next 50 will be nominated through Twitter.

To participate in the Twitter competition, the general public is encouraged to nominate anyone turning 15 this year by simply drafting a special message, making sure to include the nominee's name and photo. Then add the hashtag #TemberaURwanda15 and tag @visitrwanda_now.

All the winners will be able to undertake the magical trek with one person of their choice.

