Rwanda/Tanzania: Cecafa Women Cup 2018 - She Amavubi to Face Tanzania in the Opener

Rwanda will face reigning champions Tanzania in their opening game of the 2018 Cecafa Women Challenge Cup that will be kicked off on July 19 and end on July 27 in Kigali City at Kigali Stadium.

The development comes following the release of the fixtures of the week-long tournament by the secretariat of the Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The CECAFA Women Challenge Cup 2018 will be contested by five nations, playing in a league format to determine the eventual champion.

The CECAFA General Secretary Nicholas Musonye confirmed the development on Tuesday in a press conference held at Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

Speaking on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Musonye who released the fixtures of the week-long tournament said, "Five countries have confirmed their intention and we will host the tournament in a league format and hosts Rwanda is ready to stage a successful tournament,"

The five confirmed nations for this year's tournament include hosts Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

According to the fixtures released, Rwanda opens her account against Tanzania on Thursday July 19 at 16:15pm at Stade de Kigali.

The Rwandan ladies will be back to action on Monday, July 23 when they host Ethiopia at 16:15, then face Uganda on Wednesday, July 25 before concluding their campaign on July 27 against Kenya.

The overall winner will be crowned champions of the 2018 CECAFA Women Challenge Cup.

CECAFA Women Challenge Cup 2018

Thursday, July 19

Kenya Vs Uganda 2pm

Rwanda Vs Tanzania 4:15pm