Rwanda: Intare FC Are 2017/18 Second Division League Champions

Intare Fc are the 2017/18 champions of the national second division league after defeating AS Muhanga 2-1 in final match played on Wednesday at Amahoro stadium.

The Huye-based club clinched the title after completing a second half comeback courtesy of Jacob Byukusenge and Yves Mugunga strikes for Emmanuel Rubona 's team in the 55th and 79th minutes respectively following Yannick Bizimana's strike in the 8th minute which had gave AS Muhanga a first half lead.

Abdu Mbarushimana's AS Muhanga dominated the first half however Intare upped their game in second half which eventually paid off with two strikes that will see them participate in next season's top flight league as champions.

Intare FC made it to the final after edging out Pepiniere in semi-finals while AS Muhanga brushed aside Sorwathe FC to reach the final.

Meanwhile AS Muhanga return to topflight league for a second spell after the club's relegation in 2016 while Intare are set to play their first season in the first division football in 17 years following their relegation in 2002.

AS Muhanga and Intare FC will replace Miroplast FC and Gicumbi FC who were relegated at the end of the just concluded 2017/2018 regular season.

Apart from the title, Intare FC were also walked away with Rwf500,000.

Wednesday

Second division league Final

Intare FC 2-1 AS Muhanga