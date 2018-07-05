Namibia: Pensioner Found With Rhino Horn to Make Plea

Windhoek — Investigations into the case of a pensioner who stands accused of the alleged dealing in the illegal trade of wildlife products have been finalised.

Lai Yau Ruan, 80, appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last week before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley. He was informed the probe has been completed and the State is ready for him to make his preliminary plea.

Ruan is out on bail of N$180,000.

He faces a charge of unlawful possession of wildlife products.

According to the prosecution, Ruan had no permit authorizing him to possess the products and thus he violated the Controlled Wildlife and Trade Act.

Ruan was arrested on January 2 after the police raided the house he occupied in the suburb of Ludwigsdorf, Windhoek. They found him at his residence with one rhino horn, 60 pieces of ivory, one leopard head skin and a cheetah skin.

Investigations are yet to reveal if the house in which the contraband was found belongs to Ruan who is said to have been in the country for more than 17 years.

Ruan is expected to tender his preliminary plea on July 25. Magistrate Stanley postponed the case for the preliminary plea, extending Ruan's bail with a warning.

Public prosecutor Marcus Angula was prosecuting for the State with defence attorney Kadhila Amoomo representing Ruan.