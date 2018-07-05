Namibia: Bail Hearing Postponed for Suspected Armed Robbers

Windhoek — Three men who stand accused of an armed robbery at Shoprite Usave, Katutura in March this year but ended up being arrested want to be released on bail.

Petrus Akapala, Elifas Amutenya and Hango Armas approached the court hoping they will convince the magistrate to be released on bail while awaiting trial.

Appearing in the Katutura court on Monday before Magistrate Victor Nyazo, they were informed their bail application hearing has been postponed to July 27.

Akapala and his co-accused are charged with a count of armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of ammunition and a firearm without a licence.

It is alleged that the group attempted to rob the Shoprite Usave outlet near the Soweto market, Katutura at gunpoint. The men entered the shop wearing masks to shield their identities demanding that they be given money. During the robbery, members of the public reported the incident which caused Akapala and his co-accused to open fire on the police arriving on the scene. Court documents state that the group tried to kill the shop manager when they pointed a loaded gun at her.

The trio, who have been in custody since their arrest in March, could not be released on bail during their first court appearance due to the seriousness of the offence, fear of them absconding and interfering with witnesses. According to the investigating officer, the accused committed similar offences in the past and there is a risk of them re-offending.

The court postponed the case for the hearing. Akapala and his co-accused were remanded in custody until their scheduled appearance in court.

Defence attorneys Stanley Kavetu and Milton Engelbrecht are representing the accused, while Ellen Shipena is prosecuting.