4 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Bail Hearing Postponed for Suspected Armed Robbers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — Three men who stand accused of an armed robbery at Shoprite Usave, Katutura in March this year but ended up being arrested want to be released on bail.

Petrus Akapala, Elifas Amutenya and Hango Armas approached the court hoping they will convince the magistrate to be released on bail while awaiting trial.

Appearing in the Katutura court on Monday before Magistrate Victor Nyazo, they were informed their bail application hearing has been postponed to July 27.

Akapala and his co-accused are charged with a count of armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of ammunition and a firearm without a licence.

It is alleged that the group attempted to rob the Shoprite Usave outlet near the Soweto market, Katutura at gunpoint. The men entered the shop wearing masks to shield their identities demanding that they be given money. During the robbery, members of the public reported the incident which caused Akapala and his co-accused to open fire on the police arriving on the scene. Court documents state that the group tried to kill the shop manager when they pointed a loaded gun at her.

The trio, who have been in custody since their arrest in March, could not be released on bail during their first court appearance due to the seriousness of the offence, fear of them absconding and interfering with witnesses. According to the investigating officer, the accused committed similar offences in the past and there is a risk of them re-offending.

The court postponed the case for the hearing. Akapala and his co-accused were remanded in custody until their scheduled appearance in court.

Defence attorneys Stanley Kavetu and Milton Engelbrecht are representing the accused, while Ellen Shipena is prosecuting.

Namibia

Namibia Finally Pens Africa Free Trade Deal

Namibia has finally signed the trillion-dollar African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which requires members… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.