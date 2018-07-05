Kenya/Rwanda: Vipers, Azam Win to Reach Kagame Cup Quarters

Ugandan champions Vipers and Cecafa Kagame Cup holders Azam SC on Wednesday stormed into the regional tournament's quarter-finals following their respective wins over Kator of South Sudan and Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) in Group "A" matches here.

The duo now joins Tanzanian champions Simba SC and Singida United in the last eight.

Vipers whipped hapless Kator FC 3-0 in the final group "A" tie staged at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

Duncan Sseninde and Steven Mukwala's quick-fire goals within two minutes handed Miguel da Costa-coached Vipers a 2-0 lead at the break.

Sseninde exchanged a one-two with teammate Rahmat Ssenfuka who set him up to unleash a curving shot that hit the back of the net in the 22nd minute.

Two minutes later, Dan Sserunkuma latched onto a long ball from the midfield to tee up Mukwala who slotted home with Kator goalkeeper Fred Mugagga well beaten. Yayo Lutimba converted a last-gasp free kick for a 3-0 score at full time.

Elsewhere, goals from Ditrim Nchimbi and Frank Domayo gave hosts Azam a 2-1 win over Zanzibar side Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) in another Group "A" encounter staged at Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

Swedi Juma scored JKU's consolation in the 53rd minute.

Vipers and Azam join Simba and Singida United who drew 1-1 earlier on to book quarterfinal slots as joint Group "C" leaders on seven points apiece.

Simba face the best loser in Group "B" that has Gor Mahia, Rwanda's Rayon Sports and AS Ports of Djibouti who complete their round of matches on Thursday afternoon.

Singida meet the best loser from Group "A" JKU while Azam play the team that will finish second in Group "B" as second-placed Vipers battles Group "B" leaders.

The last eight matches will be played on Sunday and Monday at National Stadium in Dar.

FIXTURES

Thursday

AS Ports v Gor Mahia (National stadium, 6pm)

Lydia Ludic v Rayon Sports (Chamazi Sports Complex, 6pm)