Namibia: Seminar Discusses Technology in Parliament

PARLIAMENTARY staff from African countries met in Windhoek yesterday for the start of a three-day conference to discuss bringing technological reforms in parliament.

Some of the countries represented are Botswana, South Africa, Kenya, Swaziland and Sierra Leone.

Speaking at the event, National Council Chairperson Margaret Mensah-Williams said the importance of parliamentary reforms is to continuously improve the performance of parliaments in their functions as the supreme representative institutions in any democracy.

"These reforms are aimed at making our parliaments more accountable, transparent and more responsive to the electorate's needs, and serve as beacons of good governance," she stated.

This is the third Society of Clerks at the Table (SoCATT) professional development seminar, which is being held under the theme "Capacitating parliaments towards realising Agenda 2063: The role of parliaments in the age of a knowledge-based economy".

The development agenda of the SoCATT African region is aimed at improving the capacity of parliaments to ensure the realisation of Africa's development strategy, Agenda 2063. The SoCATT Africa region hosts these development seminars annually as part of its strategic plan.

Mensah-Williams said knowledge in this global village is the driver of productivity and economic growth.

"Critical components of building a highly knowledge-based economy lies in skilled human resources and effective national systems of innovation," she noted.

She added that it is important for parliaments in Africa to be in tune with rapid changes where knowledge is acquired, created, disseminated and used effectively to enhance economic development.

"For parliamentarians to effectively execute their legislative functions, they need to be served and advised by human resources that are up to date with the knowledge evolution," she stressed.

Mensah-Williams explained the role of parliament is to ensure accountability in the way the nation is governed, as well as to provide scrutiny which ensures policy and plans are geared towards realising the wishes of the electorate.

She left the participants with a few questions on whether parliaments are indeed equipped with information and communications technology infrastructure that will enable both staff members and members of parliament to continuously upgrade and adopt new skills.

"It is at this seminar that I expect the participants to dissect what really is the role of parliament in the age of a knowledge-based economy," she said.

This seminar comes after China's Huawei donated 157 Huawei tablets to Namibian members of parliament - the National Assembly and National Council - worth N$700 000.

Minister of information Stanley Simataa said the donation was part of Huawei's corporate social responsibility to the information and communication technology sector.