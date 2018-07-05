Namibia: Taxi Fare Increase On Hold

THE Namibia Transport and Taxi Union yesterday said they will initiate talks to demand a 50% fare increase on hold until they have resolved issues with other transport associations.

The president of the taxi union, Werner Januarie, said they have had issues with the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) and Namibia Public Passenger Transport Association (NPPTA) since they announced the proposed 50% taxi fare increment.

The proposed increment would see commuters paying a minimum of N$15 per trip.

Nabta and NPPTA, denounced the proposed increment the taxi union wanted.

NPPTA spokesperson Edward Kalembe said last month they were consulting other stakeholders in the industry to draft a proposal to the ministry of works opposing the proposed fare increase while Nabta secretary general Pendapala Nakathingo said Januarie's demand was ridiculous and he was trying to cause havoc among taxi drivers.

Januarie showed The Namibian a letter he wrote to the ministry of works dated 27 June, where he indicated that they are requesting for an increment as a union. However, he added that they were not barring other associations from approaching the ministry for an increase.

He further said the negotiations would be put on hold until they resolve all outstanding issues between the taxi union and the association that present the taxi owners.

Januarie said they previously approached the taxi owners to negotiate an increment for the drivers, but the owners turned them down.

"We requested for an increment in taxi drivers' salaries from the current 30% (commission) to at least 40% for all taxi drivers, which employers declined.

Employers' representatives are also up in arms against 50% taxi fare increment as per the NTTU request, to benefit taxi drivers," he said.

Januarie added: "The problem is the owners sit in their offices somewhere, and they do not know how difficult the industry is. How difficult it is to make this money that we generate for them. How we struggle with the (price of) petrol."

He said if the associations worked together, they could fight for an increase that benefits both the taxi owners and the drivers.

The NTTU president also dismissed the 10% increment suggested by the ministry of works, saying it would not alleviate the taxi drivers' situation.

Works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann wrote to Januarie on 14 June that the Road Traffic and Transportation Act allows that any fare increase should not be more than 10%.