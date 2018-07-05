Namibia: Hepatitis E Outbreak At Swakop

THE health directorate yesterday confirmed four cases of hepatitis E in the DRC informal settlement at Swakopmund.

In a letter to Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua, the chief medical officer - who is also the acting regional health director - Dr Amir Shaker stated that an additional 32 cases are being tested.

"The result is pending as the investigation takes two weeks in South Africa," he wrote.

According to Shaker, measures are already in place to contain the disease's spread.

Mutjavikua informed the mayors of all towns in the region of the outbreak, which his office received with "serious dismay".

Most of the cases are from the DRC settlement. There have, however, been those whose symptoms have cleared.

Upon enquiry, health minister Bernard Haufiku referred The Namibian to speak to Shaker directly, and get comments from him.

Shaker told The Namibian that some suspected cases came from the Mondesa suburb too.

Shaker added that the four patients were not hospitalised, but are being observed in case the symptoms become dangerous, mainly when they includes bleeding, which could be fatal.

This is the first time that an outbreak was announced in Erongo since the outbreak erupted in Windhoek in December last year, and has been detected in the northern regions too.

About 15 people have died since December, with 14 of the deaths recorded in Windhoek.

The first cases of hepatitis E were recorded in Windhoek's Havana, Goreangab, Hakahana, Greenwell Matongo and Ombili residential areas.

Almost 500 cases have been recorded in the city's informal settlements. The ministry has in the past, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Unicef, urged any person suspecting infection with the hepatitis E virus and displaying symptoms including acute jaundice, dark urine, anorexia, malaise, extreme fatigue and body tenderness to visit their nearest health facility for a check-up.

Shaker said the communities would be informed that the control of infections can be done through healthy living, stating that symptoms usually appear a week after contamination, and it can take about a week to 10 days before the symptoms subside. Mutjavikua said his office was informed on Sunday of the confirmed hepatitis E cases.

"The region has been on alert since the sickness was identified in the north, and because something happened there, it can be transferred to anywhere and any time, especially with people travelling between the coast and the north on a daily basis," he said.

"We have been cautious about how it was contained in the north, or how it could come here."

The chairman of the Erongo Regional Council, Hafeni Ndemula, declined to comment as they had not been briefed by the health director.